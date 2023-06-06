‘Faithless’: Showmax Greenlights Kenyan Thriller About A Heist Gone Bad

EXCLUSIVE: African streamer Showmax has greenlit a Kenyan crime drama set in the aftermath of a heist gone bad. Scroll down for a teaser.

In Faithless, four church members are drawn into a life of crime and violence when their chama (women’s guild) is turned into a money laundering operation by a vicious crime lord. Esther, a struggling waitress, stumbles upon the proceeds of a robbery and discovers that her brother, Benja, was one of the masterminds of the crime, and she is thrust into a dilemma that challenges her and her friends’ values.

Rosemary Waweru (Tabasamu) takes on the role of Esther, with Avril Nyambura (Pepeta), Beatrice Mwai (Paa), and Fatma Mohammed (Kina) as her three church friends. Morris Mwangi (Famous), Peter Kamau (Selina), Arabron Nyyneque (Second Family), Abubakar Mwenda (Subira), Brian Ngaira (Pepeta), Antony Kyule Njuguna (Sue na Jonnie), Ashley Kareez (Single Kiasi), filmmaker and actor Aleks Kamau, and news anchor Mark Masai also star.

“Faithless explores our inner turmoil as humans and the conflicts of faith versus money, and how we try to justify our actions and sins as being for the ‘greater good’,” said Denise Mwende, Showmax Content Specialist in East Africa. “As Showmax continues to invest in Kenya, we want to give our local audience premium shows that not only entertain but elevate the industry.”

Faithless is the fifth Showmax Original series released in Kenya in 2023 after the second season of the drama series Single Kiasi; Showmax’s first Original telenovela in Kenya Second Family; and reality pair The Real Housewives of Nairobi and Kyallo Kulture. Produced by Live Eye TV, Faithless is helmed by Abdi Shuria and King Muriuki, who both directed fellow Showmax thriller Igiz, and Janet Chumbe (Sanura).

MultiChoice Studios is handling international sales.