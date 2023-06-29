Shondrella Avery Strikes Unscripted First-Look Deal With Jeff Jenkins Productions & Sets Projects With Macy Gray & NBA Star John Salley

Skip to main content
Shondrella Avery
Courtesy of Subject

EXCLUSIVE: Shondrella Avery, who starred in Napoleon Dynamite, is developing a slew of unscripted projects after striking a first-look deal with Bling Empire producer Jeff Jenkins Productions.

Avery is working with R&B star Macy Gray and four-time NBA champion John Salley on series as well as other projects featuring musicians, athletes and influencers.

She will work directly with JJP President Jeff Jenkins, who exec produced Keeping Up With The Kardashians, to co-develop and produce series with an emphasis on Black and BIPOC talent.

Jeff Jenkins Productions, which is backed by 3BMG, is also behind Netflix’s My Unorthodox Life, and Bravo’s upcoming Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.

As well as starring as Lafawnduh in cult comedy Napoleon Dynamite, Avery has appeared in films and series including The Secret Life of Bees, Déjà vu, End of Watch, Single Drunk Female and The Neighborhood. She has also produced and exec produced more than 20 series and feature films over the last 10 years.

“Grounded in faith and guided by courage, I am thrilled to partner with the esteemed Mr. Jenkins, a true mentor and ally,” said Avery. “It is an immense blessing to call ‘JJ’ my friend and collaborator as we forge ahead, embracing limitless possibilities and aiming to leave an indelible mark on the industry.”

“I’ve known Shondrella for years and have always admired her drive and endless capabilities, as both a performer and a behind-the-scenes creative,” added Jenkins. “I’m so pleased she chose JJP as her partner for unscripted content, and our team is incredibly inspired by the fresh concepts and dynamic talent she’s already bringing to the space.”

