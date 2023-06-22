Series About California School for the Deaf 2021 Football Team Not Moving Forward

EXCLUSIVE: Sad update on the plan to bring the story about the 2021 California School for the Deaf football team to the small screen; the limited series is not moving forward.

After several months in production, the project from ABC Signature and Disney Branded Television was shuttered earlier this year as part of the parent company’s massive wave of cuts.

The studio had partnered with the school and the California Department of Education to tell the story of the team’s historical undefeated season and how it earned a spot in the California State Championship game for the first time in school history. Historically a team that had never experienced anything close to a winning season, they went undefeated all the way to the state title game in their magical season.

The untitled project for Disney+ was set to star Oscar winner Troy Kotsur (CODA) as the team’s coach. Ron Shelton (Bull Durham) was attached to direct the pilot and executive produce, as well as write the pilot along with Ben Shelton (Candy Jar) who will write and executive produce. Kevin Falls (The West Wing, Pitch) served as showrunner.

Additional executive producers were Bert Salke (Alaska), Gary Foster (Sleepless In Seattle), Russ Krasnoff (Community), Rainn Wilson (The Office), Jack Jason, Bill Horberg (The Queen’s Gambit) and Christina Lurie (Persuasion). John Maucere (No Ordinary Hero: The SuperDeafy Movie) an alumnus of California School for the Deaf, was also consulting and co-producing.