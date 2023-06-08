‘Secret Chef’: Hulu Drops Trailer, Reveals Premiere Date For New Cooking Show

EXCLUSIVE: Who’s actually cooking those tasty meals?

That’s the concept behind Secret Chef, Hulu’s newest unscripted series from Executive Producer and chef David Chang. Ten contestants from all walks of life – from professional chefs and home cooks to social media influencers – are isolated in a secret underground kitchen labyrinth connected by a series of conveyor belts.

Guided by a “mischievous animated talking hat,” the chefs are tasked to perform a series of cooking challenges. However, there are no judges, and the chefs must rate each other’s final dishes in blind taste tests. With their true identities concealed, everything will be hidden except the one thing that matters most … the food.

All 10 episodes of the series will drop June 29. Contestants are Alexa Santos of Fort Lauderdale, FL; Anthony Bar, Los Angeles, CA; Anthony Langston, Denton, TX; Danielle Harris, Washington, D.C; Jazmin Tyler, Santa Monica, CA; Joshua Walbolt, Union, NJ; Leon Brunson, Tallahassee, FL; Poonam Ribadia, Brooklyn, NY; Stephenie Simmons, Seattle, WA; and Sydney Buck, Queens, NY.

Executive producers for Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios include Pam Healey, Scott Lonker, Will Nothacker and Liz Fine. Chad Mumm and Mark W. Olsen executive produce for Vox Media Studios; and David Chang, Dave O’Connor, Chris Ying and Christopher C. Chen are the executive producers for Majordomo Media. Patrick J. Doody serves as showrunner and executive producer.