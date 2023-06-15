New Paula Vogel Play Set For Second Stage Broadway Season; Branden Jacobs-Jenkins Family Drama Also On Slate

New plays by Pulitzer Prize-winning Paula Vogel and Obie-winning Branden Jacobs-Jenkins will be among the Broadway offering of the Second Stage Theater 2023-24 season, the company announced today.

In addition to the two Broadway productions, the Second Stage season also will include an Off Broadway world premiere staging of Jen Silverman’s Spain.

Additional Second Stage productions will be announced in the coming months.

The company’s 45th Anniversary season will kick off in November with Spain, directed by Tyne Rafaeli, at one of Second Stage’s Off Broadway venues, the Tony Kiser Theater. Set in 1936, Spain follows two filmmakers who, according to the synopsis, “have landed their next big project: a sweeping Spanish Civil War film with the potential to change American hearts and minds. It just happens to be bankrolled by the KGB. This seductive and funny new play about the art of propaganda and the dangerous ongoing Disinformation Age explores how art can change the world—for better and worse.”

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (Credit: Courtesy)

Next up, in late November with a December opening, will be the Broadway debut of Jacobs-Jenkins’ Appropriate at the Hayes Theater on Broadway, an all-new production directed by Lila Neugebauer. The play, by The Comeuppance playwright and showrunner for the Hulu/FX series Kindred, is described as a darkly comic American drama in which a family returns to the Arkansas home of its late patriarch to deal with his estate and deal with long-hidden secrets and buried resentments.

The as-yet-untitled Vogel play, to be directed by Tina Landau at the Hayes Theater on Broadway, is set to begin previews in late March 2024, with an April opening. The synopsis: “It’s 1962, just outside of D.C., and matriarch Phyllis is supervising her teenage children, Carl and Martha, as they move into a new apartment. Phyllis has strong ideas about what her children need to do and be to succeed, and woe be the child who finds their own path. Bolstered by gin and cigarettes, the family endures — or survives — the changing world around them.”

Vogel won the Pulitzer Prize for her play How I Learned to Drive, and was Tony-nominated for that play and Indecent.

Castings and full creative teams will be announced at a later date.