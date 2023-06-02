Sean Perry Leaving WME To Launch Non-Scripted Production Company

Sean Perry, a veteran WME non-scripted packaging agent and partner, is leaving the agency to set up his own production company.

Perry is leaving the talent firm after 25 years.

2500 Media will focus on non-scripted television and will touch on documentary and scripted programming. The company will be based in LA with offices in New York.

“While there’s sadness in leaving WME after 25 amazing years, this has been a dream that went from something I’d like to do, to something I have to do. It’s time to roll up my sleeves and actually make what I’ve been selling for years,” said Perry. “I want to thank all of my friends, colleagues and partners at Endeavor and WME. WME will forever be my family, I am just switching seats at the table from partner to client.”

“For 25 years Sean has been an incredible partner and friend, and we are proud to see him pursuing his dream,” added Richard Weitz, Co-Chairman of WME. “We look forward to working hand-in-hand with Sean as a client of the agency for many years to come. “

2500 Media will be represented by WME. Variety broke the news.