Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Jean Elie Talks About The Emmys, The Difference Between Acting And Producing, And Haitian Influence On Hollywood Storytelling

Jean Elie is a talented actor, producer and writer with Haitian roots. He gained recognition for portraying Ahmal Dee, Issa Rae’s brother, on HBO’s Insecure, and for his guest appearance on ABC’s American Crime. In addition to acting, Elie has collaborated with major companies like Puma, Showtime, Anheuser Busch, HBO and Prime Video as a brand influencer.

He’s also a multifaceted creative who co-created, produced and starred in the groundbreaking Send|Help series on AMC Network’s AllBlk platform. In the series, he plays Fritz Jean-Baptiste, a charismatic and ambitious Haitian-American actor who cherishes his family. After his hit series is canceled, he’s confronted with repressed emotions, mental health struggles and dating challenges on his way to rebuilding and reclaiming his passion for acting.

Elie says that “Send|Help is a love letter to my family and others living with tragedy. It’s also a shoutout to first-generation Americans daring to step into creative fields despite being discouraged by their immigrant families. I hope young people will see what’s possible when you step out of your own way and defy society’s limits.”

In addition to Send|Help, Elie simultaneously appeared in a recurring guest role on HBO’s Rap Sh!t, where he plays Stanley, a rugged, street-smart Haitian American who values family above all. He runs a credit card fraud business with his cousin Maurice. Stanley is protective of his loved ones and usually optimistic but can have a short temper.

As a producer, Elie is committed to promoting diversity and inclusivity through his production company Bassett House Pictures by championing underrepresented voices and narratives. His appearance in such prestigious projects has led him to the Emmys as he aims to garner a nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor for Rap Sh!t and Outstanding Leading Actor for Send|Help. On today’s episode of the Scene 2 Seen podcast, we talk about the Emmys, the hardships of being a producer, and why Haitian representation should be an important part of Hollywood storytelling.

Announcement 📣 I'm up for two Emmy categories: Lead and Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. Nominations start on June 15th. I would appreciate your support to make history as the first Haitian American actor to be nominated. pic.twitter.com/TfDGCfMZFt — Jean Elie 🇭🇹 (@jeanelie) June 5, 2023

**If you like the episode, be sure to review, like, and subscribe to the Scene 2 Seen Podcast on Apple and Spotify!**