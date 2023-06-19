‘Scam 2003: The Telgi Story’: Sequel Series To SonyLIV’s Indian Crime Series ‘Scam 1992’ Gets Release Date

Scam 1992 is one of India’s highest-profile drama series of the streaming era and its sequel now has a release date.

SonyLIV will debut Scam 2003: The Telgi Story on September 2 in India, nearly three years after Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story launched in 2020. The franchise explores true life stories of major scams in modern Indian history — in this instances Abdul Karim Telgi’s Stamp Paper scam from 20 years ago.

The series is adapted from the Hindi book Reporter ki Diary by by journalist and news reporter Sanjay Singh, who is credited with breaking the story of the scam back in the time. You can watch a release teaser here.

It will follow the life of Telgi, born in Khanapur in the state of Karnataka, as he became the mastermind behind one of India’s most ingenious scams, which spread across 18 states and shook the entire country. It is estimated that the scam value was hundreds of millions of dollars. In May last year, we reported veteran theater artist Dev Riar had been cast to play Telgi, a fruit seller who built his criminal empire.

Singh wrote and developed the story with Kiran Yadnyopavit, who’s known for his contribution to the Marathi film industry. Applause Entertainment produces in association with Sony’s Studio Next. The series is helmed by Hansal Mehta and directed by Tushar Hiranandani.