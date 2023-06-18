Sasha Calle Says ‘The Flash’ “Was A Runway To A Bigger Story For” Supergirl As Star Ponders On Future Of Kara Zor-El

Sasha Calle is hoping to continue to play the role of Supergirl after being introduced as the superhero in The Flash.

The Young and the Restless alum plays Kara Zor-El in the DC film and expressed excitement at the prospect of continuing to tell her story in future movies.

“I love her so much and I feel her very deeply,” Calle told Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview. “I think this movie was a runway to a bigger story for her.”

As far as what Calle would like to see her character do next she says, “I just want to dive deeper into Kara and her feelings into her day to day. I would just love to see her in regular clothes, in human clothes. As a fan, the whole time that I was filming, I kept thinking, ‘What would she wear? What glasses would she wear?'”

Calle put herself in fans’ shoes and notes that audiences don’t get to meet Kara as her “human, realized self” and “as a fan, that would be something very cool.”

The future of Calle continuing to play Supergirl has not been decided yet, but ahead of the premiere of The Flash, the former Man of Steele, Henry Cavill, gave her his stamp of approval.

“I asked him, ‘Did I make you proud, cuz? Does Superman approve?’” Calle told EW recently about her encounter with Cavill. “And he was like, ‘Absolutely. You did a phenomenal job.’ I think, to me, that meant the world, because it’s Henry Cavill, Man of Steel.”