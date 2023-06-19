Sarah Jessica Parker Says Kim Cattrall’s ‘And Just Like That…’ Cameo Was A Joy, But Kristin Davis Kills Any Hope Of Cast Feud Closure

Sarah Jessica Parker has made what appears to be her first public comments about Kim Cattrall’s surprise And Just Like That… cameo amid an ongoing feud between the Sex and the City stars.

In remarks published by UK newspaper The Daily Mail, Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw, said Cattrall reprising her role as Samantha Jones was nostalgic and joyful.

She said: “We’ve been really thoughtful about the ways in which we’ve, you know, approached characters that hadn’t been around, the ways we have invited actors back and it’s been, you know, really fun and exciting and certainly nostalgic, but I think more than that, it’s been a lot of joy.”

Related Story Sarah Jessica Parker To Make West End Stage Debut Alongside Husband Matthew Broderick

Initiated by HBO/Max executives, Cattrall’s scene took place in a car and was filmed toward the end of Season 2. Cattrall had no interaction with the rest of the And Just Like That… cast.

In other quotes cited by The Daily Mail, Kristin Davis extinguished any hope of a more meaningful reunion between the Sex and the City cast.

Davis, who plays Charlotte York Goldenblatt, said: “We just thought that, you know, it would be fun for the fans to have a little bit of Samantha because we know that they miss her and she’s a great character.

‘I don’t know that we’re even trying for closure at this point, or resolution. I think we just thought you know, here is, you know, our character who’s been gone. And we know people miss her and Carrie misses her…

“And wouldn’t this be great to have a little bit of her, you know, that’s what we wanted. And then I think maybe hopes have been lifted, possibly higher than that. And that was not our intention. So I hope people aren’t disappointed.”

Parker and Cattrall’s uneasy relationship has been the source of countless comment inches. Cattrall took the feud into the public domain in 2018 after Parker shared condolences over the death of her brother.

Cattrall said Parker was a “cruel” individual. “You are not my family. You are not my friend,” Cattrall said.