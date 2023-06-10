Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

UK MPs React To Boris Johnson’s Shock Resignation From Parliament – ‘Straight Out Of Trump Playbook’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Strike Talk Podcast Week 6: What DGA, SAG-AFTRA Moves Mean For Hollywood; Guests Ro Khanna & Becca Balint
Read the full story

Sarah Jessica Parker To Make West End Stage Debut Alongside Husband Matthew Broderick

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker
Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Sarah Jessica Parker has announced plans to make her debut on London’s West End stage next year, alongside her husband Matthew Broderick

The couple will play three different couples staying in one hotel room – Suite 719 of the Plaza hotel in New York – in the new adaptation of Neil Simon’s play ‘Plaza Suite’. The couple have previously starred in the same production on Broadway. The London show will debut at the Savoy Theatre in January 2024. 

Parker is shortly to return in the the second season of And Just Like That…, the sequel to Sex and the City, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. 

Unlike Parker, Broderick has appeared on London’s West End stage before, most recently in 2019’s Starry Messenger

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad