Sarah Jessica Parker To Make West End Stage Debut Alongside Husband Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker has announced plans to make her debut on London’s West End stage next year, alongside her husband Matthew Broderick.

The couple will play three different couples staying in one hotel room – Suite 719 of the Plaza hotel in New York – in the new adaptation of Neil Simon’s play ‘Plaza Suite’. The couple have previously starred in the same production on Broadway. The London show will debut at the Savoy Theatre in January 2024.

Parker is shortly to return in the the second season of And Just Like That…, the sequel to Sex and the City, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Unlike Parker, Broderick has appeared on London’s West End stage before, most recently in 2019’s Starry Messenger.