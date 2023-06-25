You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Networks Scramble To Cover Russia Rebellion Amid Press Intimidation And Information Confusion

Taormina: Watch Harrison Ford Talk About The Aging & De-Aging Of An Icon
Sarah Ferguson Being Treated For Breast Cancer

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York,
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has been treated for breast cancer, her spokesman said today.

The spokesman told Sky News: “Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening.

“She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully.

“The duchess is receiving the best medical care, and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family.

“The duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days.

“She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening.”

Ferguson was being treated at the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London.

She recorded an episode of her new podcast, Tea Talk, before she went into hospital. Sky News reports that she talks about her diagnosis on the podcast, which will be released on Monday.

Ferguson has been an author, a film producer, and now cohosts Tea Talks With the Duchess & Sarah with entrepreneur Sarah Thomson

