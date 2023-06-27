Ryan Seacrest To Take Over For Pat Sajak On ‘Wheel of Fortune’ In Season 42

Ryan Seacrest will take over for Pat Sajak as host of Wheel of Fortune in Season 42. Sajak recently announced his retirement from the syndicated show at the end of next season.

In addition to serving as host, Seacrest also will serve as a consulting producer on the show.

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest said in a statement (see his Instagram below). “I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them. Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition. Many people probably don’t know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called Click for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I’m grateful to Sony for the opportunity. I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”

White is currently renegotiating her contract to stay on Wheel of Fortune, which begins its 41st season in September.

On June 12, Sajak announced he would leave the show after next season. “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” Sajak said in a statement obtained by Deadline. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!”

Sajak and White signed contract extensions in 2021 that take them through next season. He has hosted Wheel of Fortune since 1981 and has won three Emmys for his work, not counting the 2011 Lifetime Achievement Award he received from the TV Academy. He originally was recruited by creator Griffin to take over for the outgoing Chuck Woolery, having already hosted two unscripted game pilots called Press Your Luck and Puzzlers following a stint as a TV weathercaster in Los Angeles.

Seacrest is the host and producer of iHeartMedia’s 102.7 KIIS-FM, the nationally syndicated On Air with Ryan Seacrest and American Top 40 with Ryan Seacrest. Seacrest also co-hosted and co-executive produced ABC’s Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Seacrest hosted American Idol for 21 seasons and earned several Emmy nominations for his work on the show. Additionally, he has hosted the annual live broadcast of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest since 2005 and is signed to continue for several more years. He also hosted E!’s Live from the Red Carpet for 14 years.

Seacrest is represented by Jeff Refold, COO and CFO of Ryan Seacrest Enterprises, Jay Sures, Vice Chairman of UTA, and Jonathan West at Latham & Watkins LLP, who all negotiated the deal.