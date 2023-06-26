Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenny And Michael B. Jordan Invest In Formula 1 Team Alpine

Wrexham FC owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny and Creed actor Michael B. Jordan have invested in Formula 1 team Alpine.

The trio are part of a collective of investors in the Renault-owned team, who’ve taken a 24% stake worth a total of $220M. They’ll take their stake through Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Investments vehicle.

Otto Capital and RedBird Capital are the other investors. RedBird is the an investor Boston Red Sox and English Premier League side Liverpool owner Fenway Sports Group, and owns French team Toulouse and Italian giants AC Milan. Alpine is current fifth in the F1 world championship.

“Maximum Effort Investments focuses on unlocking value through the power of storytelling, and we believe there is tremendous untapped potential in Alpine Racing,” said James Toney, Co-Founder of Maximum Effort Investments.

“We are eager to help shine a light on this incredible team. We’re thankful to our partners at Otro Capital and RedBird Capital Partners and look forward to diving in with them, as well as our co-investors Michael B. Jordan and Rob McElhenney.”

Deadpool star Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor McElhenny bought non-league Welsh football team Wrexham in 2020 and have enjoyed a fairytale rise. In the 2022/23 season, the team won promotion to the Football League for the first time in 15 years and reached the fourth round of the FA Cup — a major achievement for a team playing outside the Football League pyramid.

Their Disney+ doc series, Welcome to Wrexham, has shot the unfashionable team into the spotlight around the world.

Jordan, meanwhile, is also a football club investor, as a minority owner of Premier League team Bournemouth.