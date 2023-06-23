Ryan Reynolds Pictured With ‘Great British Bake Off’ Hosts, Leading To Fevered Speculation

Hollywood superstar and soccer club savior Ryan Reynolds has been spending plenty of time in the UK of late and today he was snapped with Great British Bake Off hosts Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, leading to fevered speculation that he will appear in the celeb version of the Channel 4 hit.

The Deadpool star and owner of just-promoted Wrexham AFC posted a picture on Twitter of his getting up close to the British hosts, with the caption “Full and unconditional hug of pure serotonin.”

The post has of course led to speculation that Reynolds will take part in the celeb version of Channel 4’s most-watched show, which will film over the summer and likely air early next year. The civilian version will be released in the weeks prior and has been Channel 4’s most-watched show since it was picked up from the BBC in 2017.

David Schwimmer appeared in this year’s Celebrity Bake Off and Reynolds could either guest host or appear as a contestant next year. Other stars to appear this year included David Morrissey, star of The Walking Dead; Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson; and Joe Thomas, The Inbetweeners actor.

Full and unconditional hug of pure serotonin pic.twitter.com/hbszxS3Sj6 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 23, 2023 Reynolds has been spending plenty of time in the UK since he bought Wrexham with It’s Always Sunny star Rob McElhenney. The pair fronted a successful FX doc, Welcome to Wrexham, which is available on Disney+.

Elsewhere, we revealed earlier this month that Reynolds is leading Apple Original Films and Skydance’s Mayday opposite Kenneth Branagh.