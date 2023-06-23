You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Future Of Korean Network KBS In Doubt As Government Mulls Funding Shake-Up, Says Public Media Advocate

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Ryan Reynolds Pictured With ‘Great British Bake Off’ Hosts, Leading To Fevered Speculation

Ryan Reynolds
L to R: Prue Leith, Ryan Reynolds, Paul Hollywood

Hollywood superstar and soccer club savior Ryan Reynolds has been spending plenty of time in the UK of late and today he was snapped with Great British Bake Off hosts Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, leading to fevered speculation that he will appear in the celeb version of the Channel 4 hit.

The Deadpool star and owner of just-promoted Wrexham AFC posted a picture on Twitter of his getting up close to the British hosts, with the caption “Full and unconditional hug of pure serotonin.”

The post has of course led to speculation that Reynolds will take part in the celeb version of Channel 4’s most-watched show, which will film over the summer and likely air early next year. The civilian version will be released in the weeks prior and has been Channel 4’s most-watched show since it was picked up from the BBC in 2017.

Related Story

Revealed: ITV Tried To Poach 'Gogglebox' Earlier This Year

David Schwimmer appeared in this year’s Celebrity Bake Off and Reynolds could either guest host or appear as a contestant next year. Other stars to appear this year included David Morrissey, star of The Walking Dead; Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson; and Joe Thomas, The Inbetweeners actor.

Reynolds has been spending plenty of time in the UK since he bought Wrexham with It’s Always Sunny star Rob McElhenney. The pair fronted a successful FX doc, Welcome to Wrexham, which is available on Disney+.

Elsewhere, we revealed earlier this month that Reynolds is leading Apple Original Films and Skydance’s Mayday opposite Kenneth Branagh.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad