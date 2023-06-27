Ryan Mallett Dies: Former Quarterback For The Patriots, Texans And Ravens Was 35

Ryan Mallett, the Michigan and Arkansas collegiate quarterback who played seven seasons in the NFL — and three of those as Tom Brady’s backup on the New England Patriots — has died. Officials with the White Hall School District in Arkansas, where Mallett worked as a football coach, confirmed he drowned while swimming in Florida. He was 35.

Mallett played for the Patriots from 2011-2014 after being drafted in the third round. He was traded to the Houston Texans where, after three months, he was named the team’s starting QB. In 2015, he battled Brian Hoyer for the starting spot and was eventually cut from the team in November. He was signed the following month by the Baltimore Ravens, where he mostly played backup quarterback through 2017.

In all, he played 27 games in the NFL and had a completion rate of 55%.

Mallett was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a car accident in Arkansas in 2019.

The NFL issued a statement that reads, “The NFL family is deeply saddened by the passing of Ryan Mallett. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”