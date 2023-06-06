Ruth Ware’s Novel ‘Zero Days’ Acquired By Universal International Studios For Series Development

EXCLUSIVE: Bestselling author Ruth Ware’s latest novel, Zero Days, has been optioned by Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. According to sources, UIS landed the book in a bidding, with 10 parties — both U.S. and UK — pursuing the title, which will be published June 20 by Gallery/Scout Press and July 6 by Simon & Schuster UK.

In Zero Days, hired by companies to break into buildings and hack security systems, Jack and her husband, Gabe, are the best penetration specialists in the business. But after a routine assignment goes horribly wrong, Jack arrives home to find her husband dead. To add to her horror, the police are closing in on their main suspect—her.

Ware has authored seven previous psychological crime novels, which have sold more than six million copies and have been translated into 40 languages. Three of the books are under screen option: The Woman in Cabin 10, In a Dark, Dark Wood and One by One. Ware is repped by the Eve White Literary Agency in the UK and The Gotham Group in the United States.