‘Rust’ Prosecutors Add Evidence Tampering Charge Against Film’s Armorer

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the Rust armorer who has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the October 2021 death of Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the indie Western, now faces a second charge: tampering with evidence.

The special prosecutors in the case said Thursday in a court filing that the second count alleges “the above-named defendant did transfer narcotics to another person with the intent to prevent the apprehension, prosecution or conviction of herself.”

No other details were provided. Like the involuntary manslaughter charge, the new charge is a fourth-degree felony.

Gutierrez-Reed’s defense team today filed a new motion (read it here) to dismiss the two charges, with attorney Jason Bowles citing a letter sent by the New Mexico District Attorney’s lead investigator in the case raising questions about “the conduct of the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office during and after their initial investigation.”

The letter, sent by outgoing lead investigator Robert Schilling, comes as the defense continues to question the handling of the case by the Santa Fe D.A. and the sheriff’s office. Those challenges resulted in the exits from the case from Santa Fe D.A. Mary Carmack Altweis and her subsequently appointed special prosecutor Andi Reeb.

The new special prosecutors, Kari T. Morrissey and Jason J. Lewis, dismissed involuntary manslaughter charges against the film’s star Alec Baldwin in April, saying they needed more time to investigate the case. The involuntary manslaughter charge against Gutierrez-Reed remained.

Baldwin held the gun that discharged, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. The special prosecutors said Baldwin could still be re-charged in the case, and said last week that decision could come by sometime in early August.

Most recently, Morrissey and Lewis in a motion last week said witnesses in the case will testify that Gutierrez-Reed was “drinking heavily and smoking marijuana in the evenings during the shooting of Rust,” and that she was likely hung over on the morning of October 21, 2021, when an antique gun loaded with a live round and held by Baldwin discharged during a rehearsal.

Bowles in a later motion called those claims false, saying the prosecutors “intentionally raised irrelevant inflammatory arguments in a further attempt to have the public unfairly prejudge this case against Hannah.”