Russia’s RT Blocked By British Government From Recovering $3.6M From Defunct UK Operations

EXCLUSIVE: Russian state broadcaster RT has been blocked from recovering £2.9M ($3.6M) from its now-defunct UK operations after it was sanctioned by the British government.

ANO TV-Novosti, the RT entity that held the UK broadcasting license, has been told that it has a worthy claim to the cash, but liquidators have been unable to hand it over because of sanctions relating to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia Today TV UK Limited was put into voluntary liquidation last year and Begbies Traynor was appointed to wind the company up, according to UK Companies House documents.

Begbies Traynor said ANO TV-Novosti’s claim for £2.9M had “merit” but the liquidator is not “permitted to release any funds.” Legal firm Grosvenor Law has been providing advice on the matter.

RT transferred £6.7M out of its UK bank account prior to it being shut down by Natwest last year. The cash is currently being held in RT’s liquidation estate.

RT technically owes UK media regulator Ofcom a fine of £200,000 after its Salisbury novichok poisonings output broke impartiality rules. Ofcom said it would consider further fines after RT broke impartiality rules 29 times in four days last year during reporting on the invasion of Ukraine. RT’s broadcasting license was revoked by Ofcom last March.

Begbies Traynor’s report on the RT liquidation also revealed that it clawed back £1,078 from HM Revenue & Customs in respect of VAT and payroll. Begbies Traynor also recovered £19,188 in overpaid business rates from the City of Westminster.

RT has been contacted for comment.