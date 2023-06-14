Russell T. Davies, Jack Thorne & Dennis Kelly Prepare To Show Support For Striking Scribes On Global Solidarity Day

British big-hitters Russell T. Davies, Jack Thorne and Dennis Kelly are preparing to stand with writers around the world today in support of striking scribes on a global day of solidarity and action.

Badged ‘Screenwriters Everywhere,’ writers and protestors from almost two-dozen countries will march later to show support for their American counterparts, who put their pens down on May 2.

The Writers Guild of Great Britain (WGGB)-organized protest in the UK will be attended by the likes of Doctor Who Showrunner Davies, Help’s Thorne, The Full Monty writers Alice Nutter and Simon Beaufoy, and The Third Day’s Kelly. WGGB President Sandi Toksvig and Chair Lisa Holdsworth will make speeches around 1 p.m. GMT (5 a.m. PT).

Actions are taking place throughout the globe including at Netflix’s office in Seoul, South Korea, Apple and Amazon in Canada and the European Parliament in Brussels.

Toksvig said: “Everything starts with the writer, and we need to make sure that those who profit from the creative brilliance of writers, share those profits with writers, so they can be paid properly, enjoy fair working conditions and are treated with dignity and respect. These are the principles on which the trade union movement was founded, and they are more important today than they have ever been.”

The WGGB has urged all of its members to refuse work on WGA projects since the dispute – which shows no sign of ending soon – started six weeks ago. Other unions from around the world have made similar demands. The WGGB’s protest is being supported by Equity, Bectu, the Musicians’ Union and the National Union of Journalists, alongside WGA members in the UK.