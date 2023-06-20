Rupert Friend Joins New Line’s Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Companion’ From ‘Barbarian’ Team

Rupert Friend has rounded out cast of New Line’s Companion from writer/director Drew Hancock and the filmmaking team behind the breakout horror hit Barbarian. He joins a cast that already includes Sophie Thatcher, Jack Quaid, Lukas Gage, Megan Suri, Harvey Guillén. The film will mark Hancock’s directorial debut from his original screenplay.

Plot details are being kept under wraps. New Line acquired Companion in a competitive situation following the multi-studio bidding war for Barbarian filmmaker Zach Cregger’s new horror Weapons, which Cregger is producing alongside Vertigo’s Roy Lee and BoulderLight’s Raphael Margules & J.D. Lifshitz, as well as Miri Yoon.

Also on board to produce Companion are BoulderLight’s Margules & Lifshitz, Vertigo’s Lee, and Cregger. BoulderLight’s Tracy Rosenblum and Vertigo’s Andrew Childs will exec produce.

Friend can currently be seen in the Ben Stiller/Apple TV+ limited series High Desert opposite Patricia Arquette and directed by Jay Roach. He also stars alongside Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, and Bryan Cranston in Wes Anderson’s feature Asteroid City, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and opened on a limited theatrical release June 16, with a wide release coming June 23.

Friend recently wrapped production on Wes Anderson’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar for Netflix and the feature film Canary Black, both slated for a release in 2024. He will soon begin production on the upcoming biopic James and Lucia in which he plays the title role of James Joyce.

He is repped by Grandview, imPRint, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.