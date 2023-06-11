Skip to main content
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Winner Tyra Sanchez Arrested In Florida For Alleged Threats To Shoot Police

Tyra Sanchez Tara Ziemba/Getty Images

A former “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner was arrested Saturday for allegedly threatening to shoot Florida police.

Season 2 victor Tyra Sanchez — also known as King Tyra — has been charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting without violence, according to an arrest report obtained by TMZ Saturday.

The incident started with a minor car crash in Starke, a city outside of Jacksonville. When police arrived, Sanchez allegedly began verbally berating them. That confrontation allegedly escalated into a threat to shoot the officer, then devolved further when Sanchez supposedly ran away from the scene. Police eventually caught up and took her into custody.

Sanchez has had at least one minor run-in with police since winning the $25,000 RuPaul’s Drag Race prize in 2010.

