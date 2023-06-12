‘Run The Burbs’ Producer Pier 21 Films Names New CEOs As Founder Laszlo Barna Becomes Chair

EXCLUSIVE: Pier 21 Films, the Canadian production company behind series including Run The Burbs, which is airing on The CW in the U.S., has new bosses.

Nicole Butler (L) & Vanessa Steinmetz (George Pimentel)

Vanessa Steinmetz and Nicole Butler have been named co-CEOs of the company as founder Laszlo Barna transitions to chair of the company.

The news was announced while the Canadian TV industry was gathered at the Banff Media Festival.

The company is also behind Late Bloomer, starring Jasmeet Raina and Indigenous comedy Don’t Even from showrunner Amber-Sekowan Daniels both for Canada’s Crave.

The duo now leads all creative and business activities for the company. Steinmetz, a former SVP of Production Finance at eOne, where she worked on series including The Rookie and Sharp Objects, oversees financing and business operations and Butler, former COO with Pier 21, leads development and production activities.

“Vanessa and Nicole are visionary executives, and have been collaborators of mine for many years,” said Barna. “Their international and domestic relationships and successful track records attract creatives who are telling some of our industry’s most diverse and unique stories. This new leadership transition marks a milestone in the evolution of our company, and the beginning of what will no doubt be another transformative chapter.”

“Over the past several years, we have seen the television landscape change immeasurably, and the importance of recognizing and supporting distinctive voices has never been more important. Our current slate is a testament to the incredible work being created in Canada,” said Steinmetz. “I am enthusiastic about Pier 21’s growth and to work alongside Nicole as we move into this new iteration of the company.”

“Vanessa and I have a shared vision of showcasing brilliant, original creative stories. We’ve hit the ground running and have several exciting projects on the horizon for both domestic and US broadcasters,” added Butler. “We are constantly in admiration of the immense talent in our country and our doors are open for collaborative creators who are interested in telling meaningful and entertaining stories.”