Rotterdam Film Festival Hires New Managing Director 

International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) has appointed Clare Stewart to the post of Managing Director, taking over from outgoing Managing Director Marjan van der Haar.

Stewart will officially start work at Rotterdam on June 21. As part of the role, she will work closely with fest director Vanja Kaludjercic. IFFR has a dual leadership structure where the pairing of Managing Director and the Festival Director oversees the commercial and creative elements of the organization but work closely in partnership.

Clare previously consulted with the IFFR Board of Directors in 2021 in its first phase of re-evaluation, with a focus on the IFFR program structure and content strategy. Most recently Interim CEO at Sheffield DocFest, Stewart steered the 2022 edition of that festival and worked with the Board of Trustees to recruit its new leadership.

Over the last few years, she had worked in various strategic, creative, and development consultant roles at festivals. An Australian national with dual Australian/British citizenship, Stewart was Director of BFI London Film Festival and BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival from 2012-17. She was also previously Festival Director, Sydney Film Festival (2006-2011), the inaugural Head of Film Programmes at the Australian Centre for the Moving Image (2002-2006), Events Manager at the Australian Film Institute (1996-2001), and Programmer/Manager of the Melbourne Cinematheque (1995-2002).

Since 2020, Stewart has been an elected member of the BAFTA Film Committee, where she has participated on the Learning, Inclusion, and Talent Committee, and chaired the film selection for the BAFTA Breakthrough program.

“I am excited to be welcoming Clare to the IFFR team, and to Rotterdam as she makes this incredible city her new home,” said Vanja Kaludjercic, IFFR Festival Director.

“She brings a deep understanding of the artistic and commercial sides of a festival from her formidable career to date, which is perfectly suited to the dual leadership dynamic we have between our two roles. Her passion for IFFR is undeniable, and the team and I look forward to working together with her on the upcoming 2024 edition and beyond.”