Italy’s 01 Distribution Sets September Release For Roman Polanski’s ‘The Palace’ Stoking Venice Expectations

Italy’s 01 Distribution has announced a September 28 release for Roman Polanski’s new feature The Palace, fueling speculation that the film will world premiere at the upcoming edition of the Venice Film Festival (August 30-September 9).

The distributor, which had previously set an April date for the work which came and went, announced the new release date via its social media accounts on June 7 and revealed the artwork for the film.

The move immediately sparked suggestions that the film is headed to Venice, where last film An Officer And A Spy also world premiered in 2019.

Artistic director Alberto Barbera’s decision to select the film sparked controversy at the time, linked to the director’s historic 1978 rape conviction as well as fresh sexual assault allegations between 2017-2019 by four women (his lawyer has denied the latter accusations).

The film went on to be warmly received by critics and won Venice’s Grand Jury Prize as well as the collateral Green Drop and Sorriso Diverso Venezia prizes.

Polanski did not attend the premiere and it remains to be seen whether the director, who turns 90 years old in August, would travel to the Lido this time around if the film is selected.

Set in a luxury Swiss hotel on December 31, 1999, the drama follows the interactions between its wealthy international guests and staff as they prepare for the arrival of the millennium.

The ensemble cast features Oliver Masucci, Fanny Ardant, John Cleese, Joaquim De Almeida, Luca Barbareschi, Milan Peschel, Bronwyn James, Fortunato Cerlino, Michelle Shapa and Mickey Rourke.

Polanski wrote the screenplay with Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski and his co-writer, prodcuer and wife Ewa Piaskowska. the production also features a score by Alexandre Desplat.

The feature is an Italian, Swiss, Polish and French co-production lead produced by Luca Barbareschi at Rome-based Èliseo Entertainment with Rai Cinema, Jean-Louis Porchet at CAB Productions, Wojciech Gostomczyk at Lucky BOB and RP Productions.