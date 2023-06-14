Roman Banks Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed actor Roman Banks for representation.

Banks was most recently tapped to star as Michael Jackson in the first national tour of the Tony-winning MJ: The Musical, set to open in August in Chicago.

He made his Broadway debut in 2018 as the first BIPOC actor to play the title role of Evan Hansen, as an understudy to Ben Platt, in the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen.

Banks also played the role of Howie in Season 2 of Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and was the co-lead in the first live TikTok musical For You, Paige, which premiered last year.

In the brand space, CAA has secured multiple digital content partnerships for Banks with high-profile brands including Sperry and Coca-Cola.

Banks is managed by Lisa Filipelli and Paul Luckenbaugh at Select Management.