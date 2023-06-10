Rolling Stones Album Tribute To Late Charlie Watts Will Have Bill Wyman Contributions

More than 30 years after leaving the Rolling Stones, Bill Wyman is back.

The 86-year-old bassist will be featured on a song on the Stones’ upcoming album, the Sun reported Friday, as a tribute to their late drummer Charlie Watts, who died in August 2021. Watts will also be on the recording.

Mick Jagger reportedly invited Wyman to recording sessions in Los Angeles to work on the track. The album is expected this fall, and will be the first Stones album since the Grammy-winning covers album Blue & Lonesome in 2016, and the first of original material since A Bigger Bang in 2005.

Previously, Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr were reported to be contributors on the new recording as well.

“Bill hasn’t seen the band together for years but always loved Charlie. This record’s really a tribute to Charlie, so he couldn’t say no,” a source told the Sun.

Wyman previously said the Stones wanted him to stay, and grew snippy when he refused

“Anyway, they left the door open for me for two years. Charlie and Mick would phone and say: ‘You’re not really leaving are you? Have you re-thought it?’ Then when it came time for them to do the ’94/’95 (Voodoo Lounge) tour they had to make a final decision.

“Mick and Charlie came over and spent the evening with me, trying to talk me into staying. Have I had any regrets about not going back? None whatsoever,” he claimed.