Rolling Stone Ranks 50 Most Inspirational LGBTQ Songs; Melissa Etheridge, Who Was Left Off, Would Like A Word

Melissa Etheridge will not be inviting Rolling Stone to come by her window anytime soon.

The famed singer-songwriter is taking issue with Rolling Stone’s ranking of The 50 Most Inspirational LGBTQ songs of all time — particularly since her classic “Come to My Window” failed to make the list (watch the video below). Songs “documenting the queer experience” from Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Britney Spears, and Lady Gaga – natch — made it, instead. (Rolling Stone is a sister publication of Deadline).

“Dear Rolling Stone,” she wrote on Twitter. “Was it something I said?”

She also included some of the lyrics from the 1993 song, which helped Etheridge earn her second Grammy for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance.

Dear @RollingStone…was it something I said? “I don’t care what they think

I don’t care what they say

What do they know about this love anyway?” https://t.co/y4jq1KVPaT — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) June 28, 2023

In 2009, Etheridge told Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Story Behind the Song that she wrote “Come to My Window” while going through a tumultuous relationship with a woman.

“At the same time the album became a hit, I came out publicly,” Etheridge said at the time. “The gay community lifted me up and supported me. That bridge in the song was taken to an anthem level. It bypassed any meaning I ever put in the song and became part of a mass consciousness. It is still a huge moment when I perform it live.”