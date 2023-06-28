Roland Emmerich Unveils ‘Space Nation’, Franchise Encompassing TV Series, Online Game & Animated Shorts

EXCLUSIVE: Roland Emmerich, director of Independence Day, has teamed up with folks behind the likes of World of Warcraft for a new franchise, Space Nation.

Space Nation is designed to be an online space opera game, a TV series and a series of animated shorts.

Emmerich, who is most recently behind Peacock gladiator drama series Those About To Die, has teamed up with Jerome Wu, who worked on World of Warcraft, Tony Tang, from online game Warframe, and Marco Weber, who produced Emmerich’s 1999 sci-fi film The Thirteenth Floor, on the franchise.

It will start as an massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), where players assume the roles of ship captains, embarking on an epic journey to unravel the mysteries of the Telikos Cluster and immerse themselves in the unfolding grand space opera. The game is set in a universe inhabited by alien species and driven by three main factions with distinct ideologies and goals.

The online game’s alpha test is slated for August 2023 and set for a commercial launch in the second quarter of 2024.

It will be followed by a TV series, animated shorts and spinoff games.

Space Nation founders

Space Nation has received backing, to the tune of $50M, from the likes of Chain Hill Capital, Foresight Ventures, Lighthouse Capital, SevenX Ventures, HashKey Capital, Arcane Group, Initiate Capital, JDAC Capital, Assembly Partners, and Cristian Manea and the company is preparing for a final round of funding in the fall.

“Hollywood’s increasing interest in video games reflects a wider recognition of gaming’s popularity and storytelling potential,” said Emmerich, co-founder and co-creator of Space Nation, who serves as Chief Creative Officer. “The expansive universe we’re building in Space Nation is a tremendous opportunity to captivate audiences wherever they consume entertainment with innovative new forms of storytelling.”

“The landscape of entertainment is evolving rapidly, and we see an incredible opportunity to redefine its boundaries,” added Jerome Wu, CEO and co-creator of Space Nation. “With our collaborative efforts, we aim to transform the way content is consumed, shared, and experienced.”