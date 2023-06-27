Roku Strikes First Ever Sports Deal With Formula E As CBS Expands Partnership With Motorsports Tournament

Roku is moving into the sports world.

The digital platform has struck its first ever sports deal, becoming the streaming home of Formula E.

Meanwhile, CBS Sports will air more races from the electric motorsports series as part of an expanded deal.

Beginning in January 2024, five races will air live on CBS Television Network and simulcast on Paramount+, with both channels already featured and integrated on Roku’s platform. Roku users that subscribe to Paramount+ can easily enjoy the races airing on the service through the Paramount+ app on Roku’s Sports Experience. CBS Sports Network will also show one highlights programme per round.



Starting next season 11 races in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will be available on The Roku Channel. The streamer will also air Formula E’s docu-follow series Unplugged, as well as race previews, highlights, replays of all races and more.

The new multi-year broadcast deal follows the first ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race at the Portland International Raceway in Oregon last Saturday.

Aarti Dabas, Chief Media Officer, Formula E, said, “This is a powerful new partnership with CBS and Roku that will dramatically increase Formula E’s audience reach and maximise discoverability of our programming in the USA. We value the strength of our ongoing relationship with CBS and are delighted to join forces with Roku and supercharge Formula E content on their market-leading platform.”

David Eilenberg, Head of Content, Roku Media, said, “It’s an honor to partner with Formula E on Roku’s first-ever live sports partnership, making it easier for millions of TV streamers to discover the thrill of Formula E races through the unique integrated viewing experiences only available on Roku. We look forward to working together with Formula E, as well as our longstanding partners at CBS and Paramount+, to drive viewership to this programming and to connect new audiences with the exhilarating world of Formula E.”

Billy Stone, Programming, CBS Sports, added, “Formula E is innovative and exciting racing, and we’re thrilled to expand our partnership and broadcast more live races across CBS and Paramount+.”