Rod Aissa Exits As EVP Entertainment Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming

Rod Aissa is leaving NBCUniversal after 11 years, most recently serving as EVP, Entertainment Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. He just informed his staff of his departure in a memo (you can read it below).

In the interim, Rachel Smith will take over Aissa’s role of leading the unscripted lifestyle and docuseries group, working alongside Corie Henson, EVP, Entertainment Unscripted Content who oversees competition and game shows.

Aissa oversaw all unscripted lifestyle and documentary programming across NBCU’s broadcast, cable and streaming platforms: NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen True Crime, SyFy, Universal Kids, USA Network and Peacock, reporting to Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

Previously, he was EVP, Original Programming for Oxygen and E! Production where he managed the development and production of Oxygen’s original true-crime programming and shepherded E!’s production slate.

Before joining Oxygen, Aissa was on the launch team at OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network where he oversaw programming and development. Prior to that, he was EVP of TV at Katalyst Films, Ashton Kutcher’s production company, where he was responsible for developing cable and broadcast properties. Earlier in his career, Aissa was EVP, Series and Talent Development for MTV/MTV Films.

Here is Aissa’s memo:

Hi everyone,

After 11 years of building brands and creating amazing shows with all of you, I wanted to share that I am leaving my role at NBCU.

I’m proud of our journey together as we rebranded networks, pivoted to streaming, elevated the true crime genre and saw the Bravo fandom come to life. I’m leaving the best team in place to continue to reach new heights and expand on the many successes we have achieved.

I look forward to keeping in touch and seeing what more you accomplish.