Broadway Lights To Dim For Late Scenic Designer Robin Wagner

Broadway will dim its lights on Saturday, June 17, to honor the memory of Robin Wagner, the triple Tony Award-winning scenic designer who died May 29 at age 89.

The traditional memorial marquee dimming will last for exactly one minute beginning at 7:45 p.m. ET.

Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League, said in a statement: “Generations of theatergoers can fondly look back and think of certain productions and along with poignant storylines and exquisite performances, they can recall the beautiful grand sets and intricate details of the stage all thanks to the creative genius of Robin Wagner.

“His keen eye for design and innovation,” she continued, “was responsible for some of Broadway’s most memorable sets — from On the Twentieth Century and City of Angels to The Producers — and we wish to pay tribute to his legacy on Broadway by dimming the lights in his honor.” Wagner won Tonys for those three productions, with 10 nominations in all.

Wagner worked on more than 60 Broadway shows in a career that spanned over five decades.

The League’s Committee of Theatre Owners determines the honorees of the light dimming tributes.