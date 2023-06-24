Rihanna Steps Away From Top Role At Savage X Fenty Lingerie Brand

Rihanna has released a statement, announcing she will be stepping down from her role of chief executive at Savage X Fenty, the lucrative lingerie brand she founded five years ago.

The pop star and beauty business mogul – imminently to give birth to her second child – will shift to the role of executive chair from June 26th. The brand has been heralded for its focus on diversity and appeal to women of a wide range of body types and skin tones. Its success follows the launch of Rihanna’s beauty range – these businesses plus her music are estimated to have netted the superstar a cool $1.4bn in net worth, according to The Guardian.

Rihanna confirmed the news, saying:

“It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years. This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer.:

Taking Rihanna’s place at the helm of Savage X Fenty will be Hillary Super, former chief exec of the Anthropologie Group.

Rihanna said: “I’m so grateful and excited to welcome Hillary Super as our new CEO – she is a strong leader and is focused on taking the business to an even higher level.”