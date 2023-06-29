‘Reservation Dogs’ To End With Season Three

Reservation Dogs is coming to an end.

The FX series, which airs on Hulu, will end with its third season, which premieres in August.

Co-creator Sterlin Harjo revealed the news on Instagram. “Here it is: the coming third season of Reservation Dogs will be the final season,” he wrote.

“That’s a difficult line to write and a more difficult decision to make. However, it’s the correct decision creatively for the show. I always knew what the end of this story would be, I just didn’t know when it would arrive. As we continued to break stories and write scripts this season, it became clear to the producers, Taika and me that the season three finale is the perfect series finale. When we came up with the idea for Reservation Dogs, I didn’t think the show would ever get made, but thankfully it did.”

From creators Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs follows the exploits of Elora Danan (Devery Jacobs), Bear Smallhill (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) and Cheese (Lane Factor), four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma.

After the death of the fifth member of the Reservation Dogs, the crew took to stealing, scheming and saving in order to vicariously fulfill his dream of reaching the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California. But after a promising start to their criminal endeavors, including the legendary heist of a Flaming Flamers chips truck, swiping some old lady’s weed edibles and some low-grade grand theft auto, the plan went bust. The gang disbanded, with everyone trying to forge their own paths.

Executive producers include Harjo, Waititi, and Garrett Basch. Reservation Dogs is produced by FX Productions.

“The first and most basic idea for us as Native people, was to show the world that Native humor and Natives are funny. Almost all television and film depictions about Native people are most inaccurate. And most of them have been untruthful. It has been a gift to us to show the world a different perspective of Indigenous people and our culture. Most important of all, it has been a dream to collaborate and make a show that is entirely written by, directed by and stars Native people. These are our stories, and they represent our people. We know it’s an enormous responsibility and we don’t take that lightly,” Harjo added.

He continued, “It has been an incredible experience to have the show embraced so lovingly by the audience and TV critics. We’re grateful for the support we’ve received from producer Garrett Basch, as well as John Landgraf, Nick Grad, Kate Lambert and everyone at FX and Hulu. Our experience with them has been exceptional and we’re excited to develop new shows with them once things get up and moving again. There are so many people to thank — our amazing writers, directors and crew and all the people of Okmulgee, Tulsa and the great people of the Muscogee Nation.”

“As for our beautiful cast, especially Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-a-tai, Paulina Alexis and Lane Factor, you are the Rez Dogs and this show wouldn’t have been the same without you.

Reservation Dogs has been a privilege. Although it’s the end of this story, it’s likely you will see Elora Danan, Bear Smallhill, Willie Jack, Cheese Williams and other characters in the Rez Dogs universe show up in other stories to come. Until then, Mvto. Love you bitch,” he concluded.

“People throw around the words historic and groundbreaking far too often and without merit: Reservation Dogs is worthy of those superlatives. Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi created one of the most important TV shows ever made. They gave the world a wholly unique, original, and honest portrayal of Native people—one that has never before been seen in television or film,” said an FX spokesman.

“We support Sterlin and Taika’s decision to end the series in a way that will cement its legacy. We, along with our partners at Hulu, are forever grateful to the producers, writers, directors, cast, crew and the Native land and communities in eastern Oklahoma who collaborated to make this masterpiece. While we’re sad to see the show come to an end, we’re excited for Sterlin, Taika and Garrett Basch to continue to tell stories for FX. And Rez Dogs fans, we hope you share our