EXCLUSIVE: Reservation Dogs and Letterkenny star Kaniehtiio Horn announces cast and start of production for her feature directorial debut Seeds.

Horn serves as star, writer, director, and executive producer in the genre-bending home invasion comedy. The film was previously announced as one of Telefilm Canada six Indigenous projects selected for support through their Indigenous Stream for Theatrical Documentary Program and the Production Program.

The film follows Ziggy (Horn) who is offered her first gig as an online influencer, promoting Nature’s Oath, a seed and fertilizer company. When her cousin summons her back to the rez, she is forced into a battle to save her people’s legacy, finding her power along the way.

Currently in production in Ontario, Seeds is produced by Carpe Dee Yum Productions, Inc., and Jennifer Jonas and Leonard Farlinger of New Real Films, winner of Toronto International Film Festival’s Canadian producer of the year. The film marks the premiere project for Horn’s production company, Kaniehtiio Horn-Batt Ent Inc., and also stars Graham Greene, Patrick Garrow, Dallas Goldtooth, Meegwun Fairbrother, Dylan Cook. Rounding out the ensemble are Bonnie Whitlow, Cherish Violet Blood and Peter Keleghan.

“Stepping behind the camera to write, direct and produce felt like a natural progression after 20 years of experience in front of the camera as an actress. It’s been really exciting having this chance to flex the creative muscles I have gained along the way,” said Horn. “Seeds is a fun genre bending dark comedy. It is particularly gratifying to bring Indigenous stories to life in this way, and I couldn’t have done this without such an incredible team supporting me.”

Horn was last seen in the drama-thriller Alice Darling which premiered to critical acclaim at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. Behind the camera, she serves as a producer on the Letterkenny spin-off Shorsey.

Horn’s reps are Amanda Rosenthal Talent Agency (ART) out of Montreal and Authentic Management and Shelter PR in the U.S.