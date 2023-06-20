Bret Baier And Martha MacCallum To Moderate First Republican Primary Debate

Fox News’s Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will moderate the first Republican primary debate on Aug. 23.

The event at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is expected to be a big ratings getter, as was the first GOP primary debate in 2015, also aired on Fox News.

The unknown is whether Donald Trump will participate, something that would undoubtedly add to the attention of the event.

The debate is scheduled from 9 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET.

The New York Times reported last month that Trump was resistant to having Baier question him at a debate, given the Fox News anchor’s coverage of the 2020 presidential election. But since then, Trump agreed to sit down with Baier on Monday for an interview, in which the Fox anchor told him, “You lost the 2020 election,” after Trump claimed that he won. Trump also offered comments on his recent indictment on charges of withholding classified information from federal officials.

Baier is Fox News’ chief political anchor and executive editor of Special Report with Bret Baier. MacCallum anchors and is executive editor of The Story with Martha MacCallum. Baier and MacCallum have co-anchored other Fox News special events coverage, including the midterms, and moderated a town hall with Trump at the Lincoln Memorial in 2020.

Fox Business Network will simulcast the debate, and there also will be coverage on Fox News Digital and Fox News Audio. Fox Nation will have a livestream for subscribers.