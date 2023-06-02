‘Renfield’ Sets Streaming Premiere Date On Peacock

Universal Pictures has set the streaming premiere date for its Chris McKay-directed horror comedy Renfield, starring Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage, announcing that the film will bow exclusively on Peacock on June 9th.

The film released in theaters on April 14th follows Renfield (Hoult), the tortured aide to history’s most narcissistic boss: Dracula (Cage). For centuries, Renfield has slavishly served Dracula by procuring his master’s prey and doing his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, Renfield is ready to look for a new life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness, if only he can figure out how to end the toxic, co-dependent relationship…

Awkwafina and Shohreh Aghdashloo are among the others starring in the film scripted by Ryan Ridley, from a story by Robert Kirkman — one of a number of projects through which Uni has looked to leverage its movie monster library for a modern audience.

McKay, Samantha Nisenboim, Bryan Furst, Sean Furst, Kirkman and David Alpert produced, with Todd Lewis as exec producer.

While Renfield didn’t perform in theaters as its studio had hoped at a gross just over $25M, and reviews for the film were mixed, Deadline’s Pete Hammond said in his review that the film is “a lot of fun, thanks especially to Hoult who is perfectly cast here, and of course Cage who, no shock, nails this role.

“Make no mistake, this is not your grandfather’s Dracula, rather a contemporary very dark comedy mixed with uninhibited violence and graphically bloody, no-holds-barred body parts hurling everywhere,” remarked Hammond. “In this regard it is perfectly in tune with today’s horror audiences who grew up on Freddy, Jason and Michael Myers. Where it really succeeds however is with Hoult’s likable and worn down Renfield, a man who has had enough of this demanding boss and is searching to find his own worth.”