Blue Fox Entertainment Acquires Sci-Fi Comedy ‘Relax, I’m From The Future’ Starring Rhys Darby & Gabrielle Graham

EXCLUSIVE: Blue Fox Entertainment has taken U.S. rights to the sci-fi comedy Relax, I’m from the Future, starring Rhys Darby (Flight of the Conchords) and Gabrielle Graham (Possessor), from Wango Films. The film written and directed by Luke Higginson will be released in theaters nationwide this fall.

Based on a same-name 2013 short from Higginson, Relax follows Casper (Darby), a charming, but embarrassingly underprepared time traveler, now trapped in the past. When he befriends Holly (Graham), a jaded drifter, she helps him exploit his trivial knowledge of the future for a series of quick payouts, oblivious to the consequences they have set in motion. When tracked down by a more competent time traveler, Casper and Holly are forced to figure out what they mean to each other and whether the future they’ve threatened is even worth saving. Will they embrace their fate, or do they have the courage to change it?

Tim Doiron (Simulant, Wander) and James van der Woerd (Simulant, Wander) produced the film in association with their production company Wango Films. Game Theory Films is handling its Canadian distribution, with Universal Pictures Content Group releasing it in other global territories.

“So excited for audiences across the US to see this film!” said Higginson in a statement to Deadline. “Rhys Darby is the funniest man on the planet and Gabrielle Graham is gonna be a star. I can’t wait for everyone to meet Casper and Holly.”

Stated Blue Fox’s James Huntsman, “We’re so excited to bring this smart, funny and totally original film to US audiences. We know they will love this film and the hilarious performances from Rhys, Gabrielle and the rest of the talented cast brought together by Luke Higginson.”

Added producers Doiron and Van der Woerd, “The comedic chemistry between Rhys Darby and Gabrielle Graham in Relax is electric. We at Wango are thrilled to be partnering with Blue Fox Entertainment to bring this charming gem of a film to audiences across the US.”

Blue Fox’s current U.S. releases include the veteran drama Mending the Line, starring Brian Cox and Sinqua Walls, and Cedric Klapisch’s dramedy Rise, set in the world of contemporary dance. Notable past releases from the company include The Wolf and the Lion, the romance Eiffel, the action thriller Killerman starring Liam Hemsworth, the Bill Nighy comedy Sometimes Always Never, the Julie Delpy-directed My Zoe, and the Sundance family comedy Abe starring Stranger Things‘ Noah Schnapp.