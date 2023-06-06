‘Reginald The Vampire’ Adds Garfield Wilson For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Garfield Wilson (Peter Pan & Wendy) has been tapped for a key recurring role on Syfy’s Reginald The Vampire.

Wilson will play Balestro, a confident, poised and intimidating Angel who descends from heaven to announce the eventual extinction of all vampires on the planet. An Angel of great and intimidating power who will stop at nothing to get what he wants.

Based on the book series by Johnny B. Truant, Reginald The Vampire follows Reginald Andres, played by Jacob Batalon, who, in a world populated by beautiful, fit and vain vampires, tumbles headlong into it as an unlikely hero who will have to navigate every kind of obstacle – the girl he loves but can’t be with, a bully manager at work and the vampire chieftain who wants him dead. Fortunately, Reginald discovers he has a few unrecognized powers of his own.

In addition to Batalon, cast includes Savannah Basley, Em Haine, Mandela Van Peebles, Jeremiah Chechik and Harley Peyton.

Reginald the Vampire is produced by Great Pacific Media, Modern Story Company, December Films and Cineflix Studios and executive produced by Harley Peyton, Jeremiah Chechik, Todd Berger, Lindsay Macadam, Brett Burlock and Peter Emerson. Batalon is a co-executive producer.

Wilson can currently be scene in the Disney+ feature Peter Pan & Wendy and previously recurred on Apple series Schmigadoon! and TNT’s Snowpiercer. He’s repped by Trisko Talent Management and Vault Entertainment.