‘Rebel Moon’: Director Zack Snyder Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look Of Netflix Film — Tudum

Zack Snyder took the stage at Netflix’s Tudum global fan event in Brazil where he gave a sneak peek at Rebel Moon. Watch the featurette in the video above.

The Justice League director was joined by his wife Deborah Synder and star Sofia Boutella in São Paulo to showcase the behind-the-scenes look into the making of the film.

“I’ve been working on this story for quite a while,” Snyder said on stage. “It’s about a group of farmers on the edge of the galaxy that get visited by the armies of the Mother World which are the bad guys. The farmers have to decide to fight or submit.”

He continued, “I don’t want to give it all away, but if they had decided to fight, let’s say that was an option, they would have to travel around the galaxy to find warriors to fight with them. And so, it had us traveling quite a bit.”

In the preview, Snyder says, “This movie, for me, existed elementally for 20 years. It’s a story of a few against many, impossible odds, good versus evil. I’m getting a chance to tell a story that I’ve been thinking about for quite a while.”

Rebel Moon is an epic science-fantasy centered on a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival.

Netflix’s logline says that when tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with Kora in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, she assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.

Rebel Moon also stars Ed Skrein, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Cleopatra Coleman, Jena Malone, Fra Fee and Anthony Hopkins. The film is set to drop on the streamer on December 22.