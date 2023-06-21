It Starts On The Page: Read ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Script “Burial” By Rich Monahan & Liz Phang

Editor’s note: Deadline’s It Starts on the Page features 10 standout drama series scripts in 2023 Emmy contention. It showcases the critical role writers’ work plays in a show’s success. All arrangements were made before the WGA strike began on May 2.

Do the adult Yellowjackets really feel like reminiscing about life in the wilderness?

In “Burial,” Episode 207 of Showtime’s popular drama, a reunion of the adult women finally occurs at Lottie’s Camp Green Pine, where Shauna (Melanie Lynsey) joins Taissa (Tawny Cypress), Misty (Christina Ricci), Natalie (Juliette Lewis) and Van (Lauren Ambrose) to take in a few, er, treatments before gathering for some adult refreshments by the fire. No one, however, is really interested in looking back at their time starving in the forest, especially when there are much heavier developments to wrestle with (like Van’s admission to Taissa that she has a fatal form of cancer).

While the women attempt to settle in at Lottie’s wellness camp, the episode flashes back to the snowy mountains, where a teen Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) struggles to move past the death of her newborn boy, while young Misty (Samantha Hanratty) prevents Ben (Steven Krueger) from committing suicide after threatening to expose his sexuality.

The episode, written by Rich Monahan and Liz Phang and directed by Anya Adams, ends with adult Shauna learning from her husband Jeff (Warren Kole) that the body of the man she murdered in Season 1 has been found by authorities. What was once buried is about to get unearthed.

Click below to read the script for”Burial.” Season 1 of Yellowjackets garnered 7 Emmy nominations, including Drama Series and two writing noms for the first two episodes.