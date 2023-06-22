It Starts On The Page: Read ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ Finale Script “Crown Jewels” By Shonda Rhimes

Editor’s note: Deadline’s It Starts on the Page features standout drama series scripts in 2023 Emmy contention. It showcases the critical role writers’ work plays in a show’s success. Arrangements were made before the WGA strike began on May 2.

After two massively successful seasons that are among Netflix’s most popular of all time, Shonda Rhimes expanded the world of Shondaland’s Bridgerton with the prequel Queen Charlotte. The six-episode series debuted to similar success, amassing an impressive 459M hours viewed in its first 28 days.

While Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn’s novels, Queen Charlotte draws inspiration from the real-life love story of King George III and Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz. The tale begins with an arranged marriage, which evolves into an unwavering bond as Charlotte uncovers George’s struggles with mental illness.

Episode 6, titled “Crown Jewels,” opens with a declaration of love from George and a promise from a pregnant Charlotte that they will fight his demons together. From there, they begin to truly rule for the first time as a couple, navigating the birth of their first son, George IV (one of 13 children Charlotte will eventually bear) and reintroducing George to his subjects after so long in hiding.

Click below to read the script for Episode 6, which also reveals a surprising connection between Lady Agatha Danbury and Lady Violet Bridgerton. Rhimes has received five Emmy nominations to date, including a writing one in 2006 for her hugely popular ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy.