TCA Awards: 'Succession,' 'The Last Of Us' & 'The Bear' Lead 2023 Nominations

Alan Arkin Dies: Oscar-Winning 'Little Miss Sunshine' & 'Argo' Actor Was 89
‘Raid The Cage’ Game Show Opened At CBS

Raid The Cage Sony

EXCLUSIVE: Israeli game show format Raid The Cage is heading to the U.S.

Deadline understands that CBS has ordered a remake of the show, which comes from Sony Pictures Television.

The order is the latest high-profile unscripted order, after Fox bought Dutch format The Floor, and comes as reality producers start to see a pick-up in big-ticket alternative orders. We hear that the show had been in development for several months and wasn’t a direct result of the writers strike.

However, CBS President and CEO George Cheeks told Deadline recently that it has “about four or five reality shows that we’re getting ready and we might do more” after saying that the fall schedule is going to be “very reality-heavy”.

Deadline recently revealed that CBS had ordered Lotería Loca, a Mexican bingo-style game show hosted and exec produced by Jane The Virgin star Jaime Camil, as well as a reality remake of Josh Duhamel’s Buddy Games.

Raid The Cage features two teams of two facing off to grab-and-go with prizes from the Cage before their time runs out and the doors close. Correctly answering questions adds seconds to the clock, giving teammates more time to grab prizes from the Cage. After three rounds, the team who banks the highest total dollar value in prizes wins the game, keeps what they have grabbed so far and plays the final round for even bigger prizes including a car. 

It is produced by Sony Pictures Television’s Game Show division with Jack Martin serving as executive producer. 

The series ran for four seasons on Israel’s Channel 2 (Reshet) and is distributed globally by Sony Pictures Television’s international sales arm.

It was co-created by Shy Barmeli, a Canadian diamond seller-turned-TV creator, TV host Tal Berman and United Studios of Israel.

It is the latest attempt to remake the series in the U.S. where NBC previously piloted the format.

