Rachel Maddow’s Next Podcast ‘Déjà News’ Will Explore Historic Ties To Current Events

Rachel Maddow’s next MSNBC podcast will be a six-episode series that will examine current headlines and “their historical antecedent,” according to the network.

Rachel Maddow Presents: Déjà News will debut on June 12 and will include Isaac-Davy Aronson, and he and Maddow “will consider the ways in which history repeats itself and allows us to look at some of today’s most perplexing topics through a clearer, more rational lens.”

This will be Maddow’s third original podcast for MSNBC, following Bag Man and Ultra. After first episode of Déjà News debuts, subsequent programs will drop each Monday. They will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other platforms.

Maddow reached a new deal with NBCUniversal in 2021 in which she has scaled back from her daily MSNBC primetime show to once a week, while working on a number of special projects including podcasts. Aronson has been a producer for her show since 2014, and previously worked with Maddow at Air America, the progressive radio venture. He produced her show and guest hosted her program.