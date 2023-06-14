Rachel Bonnetta Signs With WME

Veteran TV sports host Rachel Bonnetta has signed with WME for representation in all areas. She was most recently with CAA.

For the past two years, Bonnetta has served as a host and content creator for the NFL Network and a variety of platforms across the NFL Media group, including a prominent role on NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning. Additionally, Bonnetta hosted NFL GameDay View and has been a key presence at signature events such as Super Bowl, NFL Honors and Red Carpet.

Bonnetta also has hosted numerous shows for Fox Sports, including the Visa Sunday Live Show and Fox Bet Live, the first-ever linear sports gambling show. She helmed Fox’s UEFA Champions League pregame coverage and earned an Emmy for her Fox Soccer post-game coverage.

Bonnetta has served as the sideline reporter for A&E Network’s competition series America’s Top Dog, and she is the creator, EP and co-host of hit podcast Hall of Shame.

Bonnetta continues to be repped by Vault Entertainment.