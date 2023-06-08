‘Queen Charlotte’ Continues To Reign Over Nielsen Streaming Chart In Second Week, ‘The Mother’ Debuts At No. 2

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story continued its reign over Nielsen’s streaming charts from May 8 to May 14, but Jennifer Lopez’s The Mother gave it a run for its money.

In its second week on Netflix, the Bridgerton prequel series raked in 1.9B minutes viewed. Viewership was even with the week before, but the concentration shifted to later episodes, according to Nielsen. Last interval, the most viewed episode was the first (“Queen To Be”) with 20% of the total, but this week it shifted to the last episode (“Crown Jewels”) with 22%.

As predicted last week, the buzz around Queen Charlotte also boosted viewership for Bridgerton even more. Nielsen doesn’t separate viewing by season, so Seasons 1 and 2 accumulated a total of 413M viewing minutes this week, making it to No. 8 on Nielsen’s streaming originals list.

Second place on the overall list went to The Mother, which debuted on May 12, just in time for Mother’s Day weekend. The action thriller drew 1.4B minutes viewed in its first few days on Netflix. The Mother recently entered Netflix’s most popular films of all time, so it is bound to stick around on the Nielsen charts for a bit longer.

A Man Called Otto was in third place with 1.2B minutes viewed, meaning that Netflix was the only streamer in the billion-minute club for this week.

Viewing for AppleTV+’s Ted Lasso was down slightly with 670M minutes this week, but it was able to go up one spot on the overall list to seventh. Despite the decline in viewership, Nielsen still predicts that Ted Lasso will hit a series record for viewership as the final episode of Season 3 (potentially a series finale) approaches. That episode aired on May 31.

The remainder of the overall list was filled with returning content this week, including NCIS, Bluey, Cocomelon, and Sweet Tooth.

Here is the full Top 10, with streaming service, title, number of episodes (“1″=feature film) and minutes of viewing: