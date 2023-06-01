‘Queen Charlotte’ Takes Nielsen Streaming Crown In Debut Week, Prompting Surge In ‘Bridgerton’ Viewership

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story was crowned No. 1 on Nielsen’s streaming charts for the week of May 1 to May 7.

The Bridgerton prequel series debuted on May 4 and saw an impressive 1.9B viewing minutes in its first few days on Netflix. That’s quite the feat for a title with only six hour-long episodes. The series was already declared a certified hit by Netflix, which reported earlier this week that it has racked up 432.2M hours viewed to date.

June 1 marks the end of the 28-day measurement period for Queen Charlotte, so the series’ final viewership tally will be in next week from Netflix.

To that end, Season 1 of Bridgerton amassed 125M viewing minutes in the week that Queen Charlotte was released. While that wasn’t enough to boost it onto any of the streaming lists, it was still triple the previous recent weekly viewership averages for Daphne and Simon’s love story. Nielsen predicts that Bridgerton might sneak back into the Top 10 in the coming weeks, as spinoffs tend to drive viewership to previous content in a franchise after viewers have watched the new program.

Netflix dominated the Top 5 on Nielsen’s streaming list for this week, with Firefly Lane coming in at No. 2 with 1.3B viewing minutes. The series gained 13% in viewership week-over-week, according to Nielsen. Sweet Tooth (1.1B viewing minutes), A Man Called Otto (879M viewing minutes) and Cocomelon (759M viewing minutes) rounded out the Top 5. Netflix and Paramount+ shared sixth place with NCIS.

Ted Lasso represented AppleTV+ on the list with 715M viewing minutes for the week, which was down 10% from the week prior.

The Diplomat fell from the top spot last week to No. 9 this week, with 711M viewing minutes.

Here is the full Top 10, with streaming service, title, number of episodes (“1″=feature film) and minutes of viewing: