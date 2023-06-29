Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Cinematographers Guild Establishes Hardship Fund For Members Impacted By WGA Strike

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

SAG-AFTRA & Studios Eyeing Talks Extension As Contract Expiration Looms
Read the full story

‘Queen Charlotte’ Breakout Arsema Thomas Signs With UTA

Samuel Paul

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed breakout actress Arsema Thomas for representation in all areas.

Thomas captured global audiences with her lead role as Lady Agatha Danbury in Netflix’s Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, written and produced by the renowned Shonda Rhimes. The series debuted at #1 on Netflix, amassing nearly 150 million hours viewed and Thomas’s portrayal has garnered widespread acclaim and solidified her status as a rising star.

Thomas’s journey to the acting world is marked by extraordinary accomplishments. Before graduating from the esteemed London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) in 2022. Her multicultural background, as the daughter of diplomats, has gifted her fluency in multiple languages, including English, French, Spanish, Yoruba, and Amharic.

Thomas will continue to be represented by Accelerate in the UK, 831 Entertainment, WMG Talent and ImPRint.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad