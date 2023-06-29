‘Queen Charlotte’ Breakout Arsema Thomas Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed breakout actress Arsema Thomas for representation in all areas.

Thomas captured global audiences with her lead role as Lady Agatha Danbury in Netflix’s Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, written and produced by the renowned Shonda Rhimes. The series debuted at #1 on Netflix, amassing nearly 150 million hours viewed and Thomas’s portrayal has garnered widespread acclaim and solidified her status as a rising star.

Thomas’s journey to the acting world is marked by extraordinary accomplishments. Before graduating from the esteemed London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) in 2022. Her multicultural background, as the daughter of diplomats, has gifted her fluency in multiple languages, including English, French, Spanish, Yoruba, and Amharic.

Thomas will continue to be represented by Accelerate in the UK, 831 Entertainment, WMG Talent and ImPRint.