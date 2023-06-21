‘Priscilla’ Teaser: First Look At Sofia Coppola’s Presley Film Starring Cailee Spaeny & Jacob Elordi

You’ve seen Elvis, now here’s a first look at Priscilla, the new film by Sofia Coppola that looks at the the Presleys from the perspective of the King’s young bride.

Starring Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Beaulieu Presley and Jacob Elordi as Elvis, Priscilla, written and directed by Coppola based on Priscilla Presley’s 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, the new film comes from A24.

The official synopsis: When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a gentle best friend. Through Priscilla’s eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla’s long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame.

The teaser trailer, a 45-second montage set to the song “How You Satisfy Me” by Spectrum, shows quick shots of the Presleys’ story, from her school girl years and his Army days through marriage, pregnancy, parenthood and fame.

Priscilla, which also stars Raine Monroe Boland, Emily Mitchell, Dagmara Domińczyk, Jorja Cadence, Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll, and Luke Humphrey, will be released by A24 this October.

Check out the teaser above, and the new poster below.