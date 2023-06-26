Prime Video Nordics Unveils Unscripted Slate With Expanded ‘LOL’ And Reality Series ‘Parneviks All In!’

Prime Video’s unscripted originals push in the Nordics is continuing.

The Amazon-owned streamer has unveiled a 12-strong slate of unscripted shows that will launch this fall, including an expansion of the LOL: Last One Laughing format and new titles such as Girls of Oslo and Parneviks All In!.

LOL is getting new versions in Denmark and Norway following its launch in Sweden last year. Sweden is also getting a second season.

The format, in which comedians compete to keep a straight face to win a cash prize for a charity of their choosing, originated in Japan and is Prime Video’s best travelling entertainment titles with versions around the world. All Nordic versions are filmed and produced in Sweden by Jarowskij (Sweden), Metronome (Denmark), and Nordisk Banijay (Norway), respectively.

New to the service is Girls of Oslo, a docu-reality series looking into at the lives of Norwegian influencers Sophie Elise, Isabel Raad, Nora Haukland, and Anniken Englund Jørgensen. Salto Film is producing ahead of a Prime Video Norway launch this year.

Parenviks All In! follows popular Swedish couple Mia and Jesper Parnevik, as they push boundaries to tick off adventures on their bucket list. Prime Video is billing it as “scary, intimate, hot, funny, tough, and emotional.” ITV Studios is producing for a Prime Video Sweden launch this year.

Bingo & Julia is another Swedish reality series, following the luxury but unconventional lives of Bingo Rimér and Julia Franzén. They live a glamorous lifestyle in Stockholm, Marbella, and Jämtland but have an unusual family life with Franzén the stepmother to Rimér, who also has stepchildren and ex-wife Katrin Zytomierska still on the scene. Nexico is producing for a fall Prime Video Sweden debut.

There will also be second seasons of reality series Good Luck Guys and hidden cam title Pranked. Good Luck Guys, a Banijay Productions format from France, follows six influencer couples who embark on wild journeys in rural Thailand and compete to be the last ones standing. Mastiff Norway, Mastiff Denmark, and Meter Sweden are producing ahead of launches in Sweden, Norway and Denmark later this year.

Pranked comes from ITV Studios and is practical joke series. The renewal is for all three territories, with Danny Saucedo in Sweden, Nicklas Bendtner in Denmark, and new hosts Aleksander Saeterstøl and Martine Lunde in Norway pranking celebrities and the general public. Season two is produced by ITV Studios in Sweden and Norway and United Productions in Denmark, and will launch this autumn on Prime Video.

“These familiar faces, places, and stories give further breadth and depth to our growing local slate and alongside our global original content further builds out Prime Video as a premium entertainment destination that our customers love,” said Martin Backlund, managing director, Prime Video, Nordics. “We are very excited to continue our investment in new and returning formats in the Nordics.”

Prime Video began its push into Nordics unscripted originals in October last year. In April, we revealed the Swedish division’s first doc, a study of ABBA stalker Gert van Der Graaf titled Take a Chance.

Backlund took his role in April, as we told you first at the time.